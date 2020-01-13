IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,599 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $11.34 on Monday, reaching $1,894.50. 2,028,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,806.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,818.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.60 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

