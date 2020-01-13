IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 19,324 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $23,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,789,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,706. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

