IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,961 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,955,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 149.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,155,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Broadcom by 4.0% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 63,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.46. 1,313,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $245.90 and a 12 month high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $5,788,600.00. Insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,802,700 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

