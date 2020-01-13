IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,090 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $299.60. 923,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.38 and a 200 day moving average of $288.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

