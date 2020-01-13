IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,951 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.45.

NYSE UNH traded down $9.05 on Monday, hitting $286.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,486. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.