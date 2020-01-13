IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,942 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.11. 141,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.