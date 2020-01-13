IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 9,955 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 72,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $124.42. 195,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,050,911. The company has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

