IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.17. The company had a trading volume of 414,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,213. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

