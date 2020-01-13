IG Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $3,796.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and TRX Market.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

999 (999) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00049572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, ABCC, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

