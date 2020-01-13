Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $136.38. The company had a trading volume of 215,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,697. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

