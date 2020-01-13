Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 426,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 152.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $3.58. 31,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.18. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $422.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.