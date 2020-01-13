Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Ingevity worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 579.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingevity by 668.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 55.1% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Ingevity stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.04. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $72.59 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

