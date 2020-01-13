Ink (INK) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Ink has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Bit-Z and ZB.COM. Ink has a total market capitalization of $885,469.00 and $937.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.02102953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00185234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00121598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exmo, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Exrates, Coinrail, EXX, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.