Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Cap Reaches $203,596.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Bibox. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $203,596.00 and $38,167.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,674,828 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bibox, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

