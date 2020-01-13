Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$17.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.43.

Shares of TSE:INE traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$17.61. 191,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 85.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.76. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.61 and a twelve month high of C$17.68.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

