Insider Buying: Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Acquires 35 Shares of Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 863 ($11.35) per share, for a total transaction of £302.05 ($397.33).

LON:ATST traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 862 ($11.34). The company had a trading volume of 230,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 780.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 796.71. Alliance Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 7.66 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 856.08 ($11.26).

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.49 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.