Insider Buying: Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) Insider Buys 840 Shares of Stock

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($198.90).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter purchased 836 shares of Arden Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($197.95).

On Monday, November 11th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 818 shares of Arden Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £147.24 ($193.69).

Shares of ARDN stock remained flat at $GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049. Arden Partners plc has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of $5.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.56.

About Arden Partners

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the research, equity sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers advisory and broking services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and discretionary portfolio management services to private individuals.

