Insider Buying: James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Purchases 707 Shares of Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) insider Piers Latham bought 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,994.55 ($5,254.60).

Shares of LON LTHM opened at GBX 980 ($12.89) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. James Latham plc has a 52-week low of GBX 625 ($8.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 985 ($12.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 936.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 856.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. James Latham’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

