Insider Buying: Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano bought 8,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$18,472.00 ($13,100.71).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$23,180.00 ($16,439.72).

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano bought 15,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$34,800.00 ($24,680.85).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano bought 40,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$91,280.00 ($64,737.59).

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 33,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$75,900.00 ($53,829.79).

On Friday, November 29th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).

Shares of VG8 traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting A$2.30 ($1.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,234 shares. Vgi Partners Asian has a 52-week low of A$2.25 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of A$2.52 ($1.79).

Vgi Partners Asian Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

