Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$22,450.00 ($15,921.99).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano bought 15,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano bought 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$101,070.00 ($71,680.85).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Luciano bought 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$68,100.00 ($48,297.87).

On Thursday, December 12th, Robert Luciano bought 17,909 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$40,832.52 ($28,959.23).

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano bought 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$103,410.00 ($73,340.43).

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 32,196 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$73,342.49 ($52,015.95).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.56 ($1.81).

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

