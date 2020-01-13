Insight Chain Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $165.47 million and $5.35 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $18.94 and $32.15. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00320296 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011738 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002444 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012400 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Insight Chain

INB is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io.

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $18.94, $5.60, $24.43, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $24.68 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

