Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to announce $52.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.31 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $30.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $139.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.28 million to $142.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $245.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.86 million to $257.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million.

INSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $6.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.24. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 525.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 432,956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 24,257 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

