Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after buying an additional 6,564,340 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 327,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $59.66. 7,413,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

