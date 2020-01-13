Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.88 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICE. ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

NYSE:ICE opened at $94.25 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,678 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,237 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,645,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,502 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 899,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,276,000 after purchasing an additional 596,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

