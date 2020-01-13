Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Update

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $281,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Shares of ICE opened at $94.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.