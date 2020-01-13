Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($2.74) Per Share

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.10). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.96. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $4,182,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $513,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,221 shares of company stock worth $4,820,424. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.