Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.33.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.95 and its 200-day moving average is $268.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.91 and a 52-week high of $295.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

