Invacio Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Invacio has a total market capitalization of $91,159.00 and approximately $4,666.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invacio token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Invacio has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00859394 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00037024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000906 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Invacio

INV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 23,535,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,433,991 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com.

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

