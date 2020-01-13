Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) is Lake Street Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 2.6% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 520.9% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,201 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,606,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.42 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.