Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Exfo (EXFO)

Exfo (NASDAQ: EXFO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2020 – Exfo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

1/8/2020 – Exfo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Exfo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Exfo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Exfo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

12/7/2019 – Exfo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Exfo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Exfo stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.42 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exfo Inc has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exfo Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Exfo in the third quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Exfo by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exfo during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exfo during the second quarter valued at $1,444,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

