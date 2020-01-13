Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE):

1/11/2020 – Wave Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Wave Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

12/31/2019 – Wave Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

12/31/2019 – Wave Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Wave Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Wave Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2019 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $39.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $43.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Wave Life Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/16/2019 – Wave Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Wave Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2019 – Wave Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/4/2019 – Wave Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – Wave Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.64. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

