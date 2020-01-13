Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Eagle Materials (EXP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) recently:

1/3/2020 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

12/27/2019 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

12/25/2019 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

12/19/2019 – Eagle Materials is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

12/13/2019 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

12/6/2019 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

12/4/2019 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

11/29/2019 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $90.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.42 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Get Eagle Materials Inc alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $358,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.