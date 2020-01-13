Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.30.

IRET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 199.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $69.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $79.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

