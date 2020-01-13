ION (ION) Market Capitalization Achieves $471,336.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, ION has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $471,336.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,305,111 coins and its circulating supply is 12,405,111 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is ion.community. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

