IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $292,054.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. In the last week, IONChain has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.52 or 0.02414877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00184683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.