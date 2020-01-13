IoT Chain (ITC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx, Bithumb and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

