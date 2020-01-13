IOTA Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $530.54 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.02312402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00184506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000580 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00048966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00122020 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, OKEx, Gate.io, Exrates, Bitfinex, Coinone, Binance, Huobi, FCoin, Upbit, Ovis and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

