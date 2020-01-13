IOTW Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (IOTW)

IOTW (CURRENCY:IOTW) traded up 307.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. IOTW has a market cap of $167,326.00 and approximately $1,871.00 worth of IOTW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and IDAX. In the last seven days, IOTW has traded 82.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.05968741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035552 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00114628 BTC.

About IOTW

IOTW is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. IOTW’s total supply is 2,560,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,258,450 tokens. The official website for IOTW is iotw.io. IOTW’s official Twitter account is @IOTW_Official. IOTW’s official message board is medium.com/@anchorvictory/anapp-announces-the-birth-of-an-innovative-blockchain-technology-288c9a6407c7.

Buying and Selling IOTW

IOTW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTW using one of the exchanges listed above.

