IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Insiders have acquired 29,600 shares of company stock worth $59,450 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIX traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.36. 9,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.