iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is FLC Capital Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546,322 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after purchasing an additional 309,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,720,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 150,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,783,000.

IJH opened at $204.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.40 and its 200 day moving average is $195.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.49 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

