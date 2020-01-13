iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

BATS USMV opened at $66.00 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

