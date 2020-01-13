iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is BT Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 29.9% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $58,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.69. The company had a trading volume of 50,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.47 and a 12-month high of $181.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

