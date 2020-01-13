iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Omega Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 5.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $180.58 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.47 and a fifty-two week high of $181.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

