iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,411 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.41% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $594,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $136.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $137.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1535 dividend. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

