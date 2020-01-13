iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 3.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $314,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $126.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $129.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7976 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

