iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after buying an additional 218,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,770,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $191.28. 553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.42. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.34 and a 1-year high of $191.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8853 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.