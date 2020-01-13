iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Boosted by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 7.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.14. 83,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,800. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $103.85 and a 1 year high of $130.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.739 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

