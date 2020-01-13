Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 277,400 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 278,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $4.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.21. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.74% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

