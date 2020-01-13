Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Update

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 797,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

Get Itron alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,468,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Itron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $85.30. 211,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,349. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.