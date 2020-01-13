J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will report $3.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. J C Penney reported sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $11.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ValuEngine raised J C Penney from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in J C Penney in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,004,755 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 201,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,851,232 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 87,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,619,119 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $49,726,000 after buying an additional 1,085,855 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J C Penney in the second quarter worth about $956,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCP stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.63. J C Penney has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

